Jefferies Just Made An Aggressive Move To Steal Wall Street's Hottest Talent

This just over the Bloomberg: Jefferies, the boutique investment bank, is promising immediate all-cash bonuses for 2012.This is totally different from what everyone else on the Street is doing. In the past few years, large investment banks have changed their bonus structures so that deferred compensation makes up a great deal more of what bankers get.



You can bet there’s a good reason for this and it’s simple: Jefferies is attracting talent.

Top bankers love the name recognition that goes with bulge bracket banks, but with regulation and compensation structures giving them the squeeze, this is the perfect time for Jefferies to make itself look attractive.

Game on.

