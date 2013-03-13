JEFFERIES: No Apple TV This Year

Photo: AP, Verge Images, Photoshop by Jay Yarow

Jefferies analyst Peter Misek says there is no Apple television coming this year.He says Apple wanted to have the TV this year, but can’t make displays that it’s happy with.



Apple “wants a display that looks like 4K/Ultra HD but without the super-premium cost,” says Misek. 4k is the next-generation of TV displays. It’s the next HD, basically.

Misek is one of the (many) analysts who has been calling for an Apple TV.

And he’s been very wrong each time.

Here’s a quick look at his record on an Apple TV:

He said an Apple TV event would happen in March. (Not happening.)

Another analyst at Jefferies said an Apple TV was “imminent” in November. (Not so imminent!)

Misek said the Apple TV was in full production in August of 2012. (Nope.)

April 2012, he says the Apple TV will be called the iPanel. (Could be right on this eventually.)

March 2012, he says Apple TV production starts in May, goes on sale at the end of the year. (No.)

November 2011, he said production would start in February of 2012. (No.)

