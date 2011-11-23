Another Big Cut To iPad Sales From Wall Street

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Jefferies analyst Peter Misek is slashing his iPad estimate to 14 million for the fourth quarter, down from 17 million.That’s still above the 13 million consensus number for iPads, but it’s quite a cut.



(Hilariously, Misek says in the same note, “news reports have been overstating the extent of the weakness of the iPad.”)

Misek blames the crappy economy in Europe and the lack of carrier subsidy.

He doesn’t even seem all that confident in the new 14 million number. He says, “We note that that demand for the holidays still remains to be seen, and upside to 13M consensus and our new 14M number is still possible, but less likely than before given the success of the Amazon Fire.”

