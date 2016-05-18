Jefferies just hired 5 big name tech bankers from Credit Suisse

Jefferies just poached five top technology investment bankers from Credit Suisse.

All five were previously managing directors at Credit Suisse.

The new hires include:

Cully Davis , who joins Jefferies as a managing director and the head of West Coast technology investment banking, and the vice chairman of equity capital markets. Davis was previously cohead of the Americas equity capital markets origination group at Credit Suisse.

Bill Brady, who is joining as vice chairman of Jefferies and chairman of technology investment banking. Brady was previously chairman of the global technology investment banking group at Credit Suisse.

Steve West, who joins as a managing director and global head of software investment banking. West was previously cohead of software investment banking at Credit Suisse.

Cameron Lester, who joins as a managing director, the global head of internet investment banking, and a global cohead of technology investment banking. Lester was previously head of global internet investment banking at Credit Suisse.

John Metz, who is joining Jefferies as a managing director and global head of enterprise investment banking. Metz was previously head of global enterprise technology banking at Credit Suisse.

Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche first reported the hires.

