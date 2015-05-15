A top banker's scandalous departure is damaging one of Jefferies' deal teams

Investment bank Jefferies has struggled on M&A league tables in the wake of the departure of one of its top healthcare bankers.

In 2014, the bank saw its reputation and some of its top execs dragged through the mud, as part of healthcare investment banker Sage Kelly’s messy divorce.

Kelly — who was integral in Jefferies’ development of a reputation in the healthcare M&A space — departed officially in December.

During the scandal and after, the number of deals Jeffries has been involved in has appeared to decline, judging by one key metric.

That metric: Jefferies’ rank on something the industry calls “league tables.” League tables are charts that track each firm’s involvement in announced transactions. The more deals you’re in, the higher up your firm tends to rank.

League tables are imperfect, a Jefferies defender notes. This defender says that Jefferies’ revenues from deals are actually up since Kelly’s departure.

Of course, so is the whole deals market. At the end of the third quarter, 2014’s healthcare deals far outpaced any other year this millennium.

Jefferies has not been able to keep up.

According to Dealogic data, Jefferies’ healthcare practice — as high as 8th globally on league tables in 2013 — slipped to 26th place in 2014.

According to Dealogic data shared with Business Insider: in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Jefferies ranked 23rd, 21st, and 22nd on global M&A league tables. That rank fell to 41st in 2014. This year, Jefferies hasn’t yet recovered, and is ranked 29th globally for M&A in 2015.

Again, these declines came as the overall healthcare M&A market soared.

Check out S&P Capital IQ data tracking US-based healthcare M&A last year:

S&P Capital IQ With healthcare M&A on the rise, a once-venerable division of Jefferies fell behind in 2014.

Business Insider spoke with Wall Street veterans and banking sources about what’s been going on at the bank, and about Jefferies’ future.

Here’s what they said:

There’s a limit on what the boutique can take on in M&A. One ex Jefferies banker said that the sizes of the deals and his former employers’ team just doesn’t match up. “Any transaction, for less than $US200 million doesn’t work” at a small competitor to a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley. “You need to focus on deals [that will generate fees] between $US2.5 million and $US5 million.”

Jefferies declined to comment on this post.

