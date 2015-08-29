A trading team at a Wall Street bank got whacked with a near $100 million loss

The losses keep rolling in for big banks’ trading desks.

Jefferies is taking a hit of nearly $US100 million on it distressed trading desk, according to Laura J Keller and Zeke Faux at Bloomberg.

The bankruptcy of one energy company — private equity-backed Samson Resources — caused a substantial portion of the losses, according to the report.

Jefferies isn’t the only bank to absorb an embarrassing loss this year.

Goldman Sachs’ trading team also lost between $US50 million and $US60 million this summer, according to a separate Bloomberg report, in part thanks to positions in energy companies and an under-performing paper company.

Jefferies is a part of diversified holding company Leucadia National Corp., which acquired the investment bank in 2012.

Leucadia shares are down about 4% this year.

A representative for Jefferies did not comment in time for publication.

To read the full Bloomberg story, click here.

