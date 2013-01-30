The CEO Of Jefferies Wowed Wall Street With His Payday

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider
Bloomberg TV reports that Jefferies awarded its CEO Richard Handler $58 million, including his 2012 compensation and future incentives.According to the firm’s 10-K, Handler received $19 million in compensation for 2012. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein took home $21 million.
To break it down, his base salary was $1 million, his bonus was $5,000,000 and he got a non-equity incentive compensation of $12.9 million, the filing shows.
Handler will also get $39 million in stock grants differed over three years, Bloomberg TV pointed out.
Last year, Handler took home $14 million in compensation for 2011. He chose not to take a bonus for 2011, according to Bloomberg News.
In November 2012, Leucadia National said it would buy Jefferies. Handler will stay on as CEO.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.