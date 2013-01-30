The CEO Of Jefferies Wowed Wall Street With His Payday

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

Bloomberg TV reports that Jefferies awarded its CEO Richard Handler $58 million, including his 2012 compensation and future incentives.According to the firm’s 10-K, Handler received $19 million in compensation for 2012. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein took home $21 million.



To break it down, his base salary was $1 million, his bonus was $5,000,000 and he got a non-equity incentive compensation of $12.9 million, the filing shows.

Handler will also get $39 million in stock grants differed over three years, Bloomberg TV pointed out.

Last year, Handler took home $14 million in compensation for 2011. He chose not to take a bonus for 2011, according to Bloomberg News.

In November 2012, Leucadia National said it would buy Jefferies. Handler will stay on as CEO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.