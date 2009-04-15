Jeff Zucker’s 10 PM Leno Plan: Evil Genius or Really, Really Dumb

In September, when Jay Leno kicks off his new show he’ll be staring down the barrel of every problem facing network television.

On the plus side, his show is considerably less expensive than CSI or any other scripted series. On the dimmer end of the spectrum, no one seems to be watching 10 p.m. shows anymore and turning to their DVRs instead.

Hell, even Les Moonves has mocked NBC boss Jeff Zucker for making the move.

The 10 p.m. problem, as explained by the Daily Beast’s wonderful Kim Masters:



“What if TV’s 10 p.m. timeslot is simply doomed? That seems to be the implication of a study that TiVo Inc. released last week. A majority of DVR users—nearly 60 per cent, by TiVo’s account—record programs that air on television at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.—no surprise there. Then they watch those shows later the same night. But in a development that has to alarm the networks, they’re not recording shows that air at 10 p.m. Instead, they are simply ignoring them.”

The whole story>

