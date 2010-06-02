Jeff Zucker To Be Paid $30-$40 Million To Stop Working At NBC

The New York Post is reporting that Jeff Zucker will be paid $30-$40 million to walk away from NBC once Comcast completes its acquisition of the company at the start of 2011.



We will never cease to be amazed at how much big media CEOs are paid. It also doesn’t seem to matter whether the decisions they make are any good. Jeff, for example, is currently being paid $23 million per year to run NBC into the ground.

Can we be the next CEO to be pushed out of NBC, please?

