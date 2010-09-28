Jeff Zucker Is Supposed To Speak This Morning At An NBCU Advertising Week Panel With Nancy Pelosi And Tina Brown

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

Now that Jeff Zucker has resigned from his post as CEO of NBC Universal a bit earlier than expected, we wonder if he’s still speaking at the NBCU-hosted Advertising Week panel he was slated for this morning.Zucker was scheduled to be in a “keynote conversation” at Cipriani 42nd Street with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi right about now, followed by a panel discussion featuring Daily Beast editrix Tina Brown.



An Advertising Week spokeswoman wasn’t sure if he’d been replaced for the event, which is being hosted by the president of NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks. We were told press wasn’t being allowed in to cover the panel, which is too bad because it sounds like a good one:

Hosted by Lauren Zalaznick, President of NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks, this very special event features a “keynote conversation” with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and NBC Universal CEO, Jeff Zucker. A panel discussion themed “Women in Power: Marketing to the Educated Consumer” will follow, gathering some of today’s top influencers expressing their views on how to best reach smart and savvy women.

Moderator: Pat Mitchell, President, Paley centre For Media

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House of Representatives

Kim Brink, Executive Director, Advertising, Cadillac

Tina Brown, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Daily Beast

Debora Spar, President, Barnard College

Donna Speciale, President, Investment & Activation, Mediavest

