Jeff Zucker Fired From NBC Universal

CEO Jeff Zucker will leave NBC Universal, he told employees today.



The New York Times broke the news.

Cable giant Comcast acquired NBC Universal last year. The deal is expected close at the end of this year.

In an interview with the Times, Zucker said Steve Burke, Comcast’s chief operating officer, “made it clear that they wanted to move on at the close of the deal.”

“I was completely comfortable with that.”

The departing CEO said he is “incredibly emotional” and that the firing was “gut-wrenching in the sense that [I] have spent [my] whole life here at NBC.”

In June, we reported that Zucker’s severance fee would cost Comcast $30 million to $40 million.

Zucker’s tenure at the head of NBC Universal was a mixed bag. He reduced NBC’s standing as broadcast network, but he also turned it into a cable powerhouse – USA Network, Bravo, CNBC, SyFy are moneymakers – that Comcast decided it needed to buy for $30 billion.

