It's Been A Year Since Jeff Zucker Took Over At CNN -- Here's How He's Doing So Far

As of Tuesday, Jeff Zucker had officially been the president of CNN for one full year. So far, Zucker has presided over the good — the Emmy Award-winning “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — and the bad — think “poop cruise” and the erroneous Boston Marathon bombing reporting

Overall, however, the metrics suggest that Zucker has failed to spark CNN’s ratings. MSNBC suffered from the dip of a non-election year that saw CNN surge past it to a distant No. 2 in total-day viewers next to the dominant Fox News. But CNN’s own primetime ratings slid to a 20-year low.

According to Nielsen Media Research, CNN also had its second-lowest year ever among the key 25-54 age demographic — since the company began measuring ratings according to current formula in 1992.

The story is the same in total-day viewers. CNN had its lowest total-day audience since 1992, and its lowest total-day key-demo audience since 2000.

All three cable networks were down in 2013, a non-election year. In total-day viewers, CNN was flat. In primetime, it was down 16% in total viewers and 18% in the key demo.

Zucker seems acutely aware of these facts. He told Quartz in a December interview that though he’s “more impatient than anybody” for ratings improvements, “it just does not work that way.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the network’s ratings under Zucker’s first year:

