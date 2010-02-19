Jeff Zucker Goes On CNBC And Gets Embarrassing Wet-Kiss Of An Interview From The Anchors

NBC president and CEO Jeff Zucker appeared on CNBC this morning in a not-so-subtle cross promotion gig. He bragged about Olympics coverage, which brings in an average of 26.4 million viewers per night so far.



Of course, the boss didn’t have to face any tough questions from Squawk Box on NBC’s sister network.

Nobody asked him about the tape delay scandal.

Nobody asked him whether NBC was making any, you know, money, from the games.

Instead, we got lines like this.

“Obviously it has been a great story for NBC and it has become a great story for our advertisers,” he said. Sure!

Watch below:





