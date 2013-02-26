The New York Times' Star Political Reporter Is Leaving To Join ABC

Photo: Twitter/@jeffzeleny

Jeff Zeleny, the New York Times‘ national political correspondent, is leaving the paper to become ABC’s senior Washington correspondent, ABC President Ben Sherwood announced in a memo to staff today.”If you’re interested in presidential campaigns or national affairs, then you’re well aware of Jeff’s byline at The New York Times and his exclusive reporting and prolific writing,” Sherwood wrote.



“Over the past 12 years Jeff has traveled to all 50 states and reported from more than two-dozen countries while covering four Presidential campaigns including Barack Obama’s road to the White House, the Tea Party movement, Capitol Hill and the inside game of politics.”

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Zeleny was the now-infamous target of Republican candidate Rick Santorum’s wrath. Santorum called one of Zeleny’s questions “bulls—.”

Earlier this month, Zeleny also broke the news that Karl Rove would form a new Super-PAC to weed out conservative Republican candidates deemed unelectable.

Sherwood said that Zeleny will contribute to “all our broadcasts and platforms,” including frequently being a part of ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday mornings.

