This Professor Lives In A 6x6-Foot Dumpster, The World's Smallest House

Jeff Wilson / The Dumpster Project The dumpster that Wilson is turning into a home.

Jeff Wilson lives in a dumpster.

It’s not what it sounds like: Wilson is an environmental science professor and dean at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, and he’s working with his students and a team of experts to transform that dumpster into a sustainable home that costs under $US10,000.

He uses the alter-ego “Professor Dumpster.”

“Professor Dumpster will be spending one year in a dumpster that is approximately 6 feet x 6 feet, or about 1% the size of the average new American home. Professor Dumpster, in his bid to become part of the ‘new 1%’ will strive to use 1% the water, 1% the energy, and create 1% the waste of the average American home,” reads The Dumpster Project website.

We first came across Wilson over at The Atlantic, where they describe his downsizing from a 2,500-square-foot house to a 500-square-foot apartment and finally to the 36-square-foot dumpster. For reference, that’s 152 square feet less than the self-proclaimed “world’s smallest house” in London, 204 square feet less than a typical $30,000 tiny house, and 92 square feet smaller than the tiny house where a Business Insider reporter spent the weekend with her mum.

We were so intrigued by Wilson’s project that we reached out to Team Dumpster to see if they had photos to share. We’ve published them here with their permission.

