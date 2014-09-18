This Guy Is Tim Cook's Right-Hand Man At Apple

Apple Jeff Williams is Apple’s SVP for Operations.

In the wake of Apple’s iPhone 6 and Apple Watch announcements last week, Businessweek sat down for an interview with Tim Cook that came out on Wednesday.

The interview focuses on Tim Cook’s Apple.

Businessweek also revealed Cook’s right-hand man, Jeff Williams. Williams is the senior vice president for operations at Apple.

“In the new Apple, he’s Tim Cook’s Tim Cook,” wrote Brad Stone and Adam Satariano.

When Cook wanted to ramp-up the Apple Watch last year, he turned to Williams.

Williams, like Cook, is a supply chain guy. Businessweek says he’s the liaison between Cook and Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest manufacturing contractors.

But the similarities go beyond there.

Williams even looks like Cook.

Cook and Williams also both spent time at IBM. Both hold MBAs from Duke.

Less surprising is Williams’ Cook-like attitude about Apple. He thinks Apple should be the best, not the first into markets.

This is especially true for the Apple Watch.

“We want to make the best product in the world,” said Williams in the Businessweek piece. “One of our competitors is on their fourth or fifth attempt, but nobody is wearing them.”

That’s a blunt stab at Samsung, Apple’s main competitor in consumer hardware. Samsung has actually released five smartwatches in the last year. None of them are very good. A sixth Samsung watch is coming this fall.

Cook has also been unflinchingly critical of other tech companies lately. He recently told PBS News’ Charlie Rose that he was “offended” by Amazon and Google’s data collection practices.

