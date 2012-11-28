Jeff Weiner: I Never Expected To Be A CEO

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Photo: AP

At today’s Business Insider IGNITION conference, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner spoke a bit about what drove him to his current position. The kicker: He never thought he’d be a CEO. In fact, he once got into an argument with his father on the topic. Weiner’s father told him he’d be a CEO of a company one day. Weiner disagreed. His father insisted.



So how did Weiner end up as LinkedIn’s CEO?

He has a very clever philosophy on the matter.

“I was never title-driven or position-driven,” Weiner said. “I’m just purpose driven.”

Weiner said he was always fascinated by digital media, and that put him on a career path to working on digital strategies at Warner Brothers and eventually LinkedIn.

The most important thing, Weiner said, is to make sure you’re happy. Weiner said you can achieve anything you want if you optimise for both passion and skill.

“Being great at something and not liking it is not going to make you happy. And pursuing the career you like but not having the skill for it isn’t going to make you happy,” Weiner said. “You have to optimise your path for both those dimensions.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.