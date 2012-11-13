LinkedIn CEO: 'I Never Wanted To Be A CEO Because It's Hard'

Photo: AP

Of all of the social networks, LinkedIn’s the one that’s very much on a roll. It blew away expectations for third quarter earnings, is adding two members per second, and is changing the way companies interact with customers.As the leader of a company that’s based on professional identity and climbing up the career ladder, you would think that CEO Jeff Weiner always had his sights on the top job.



In fact, he actually disliked the very idea. He explains in a recent interview with Adam Bryant in the New York Times:

“…it wasn’t that I couldn’t imagine myself in that role. It’s that I had no ambition to be in that role. I didn’t ever wake up and say I want to be a C.E.O. one day, ever, not a single time. As a matter of fact, based on some of the things I had seen along the way, I would actually think to myself that I do not want to be a C.E.O., and, in particular, I do not want to be a C.E.O. of a publicly traded company, because it can be challenging.”

Of course, it didn’t quite work out that way. Sometimes talent and a great idea put people in situations they never thought they’d end up in. Weiner tells Bryant how 10 or 12 years ago, his father was so insistent that he’d be a CEO some day, despite his frequent objections, that they actually started arguing about it.

In this case, Dad was definitely right.

