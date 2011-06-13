Jeff Van Gundy Says Heat Should Trade Wade Or LeBron

With the body of the Miami Heat’s 2011 season still warm, ESPN colour guy Jeff Van Gundy suggested that the Heat could consider breaking up their Big 3.



At the tail end of ABC’s Game 6 telecast, the former Knicks and Rockets coach speculated that Pat Reilly and company might target Orlando’s Dwight Howard.

“I think that Wade and James, going forward, they have to evaluate: Is that the best compliment they could be? Or should they make a play for Dwight Howard using one of those two guys, to get a more balanced team? That’s for the offseason,” said Van Gundy.

He was obviously just thinking out loud there. And he didn’t frame it as anything more than baseless speculation.

But as we saw last summer, baseless speculation is what makes the NBA world go round.

Here’s to a long summer of flimsy rumours made up by the little birdie in Chris Broussard’s ear.

Source: Orlando Sentinel

