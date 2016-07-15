Indiana Pacers point guard who has made $35 million explains why he's living in his parents' basement for a year

Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague will be playing for a new team for the first time in his seven-year career this season.

Late in June, Teague was part of a three-team trade, moving from the Atlanta Hawks to his hometown Pacers in Indianapolis, where he grew up.

As Teague explained on Fox Sports 97.5 FM, he won’t have to look for housing, though his living situation may not be ideal — he’s staying in his parents’ basement.

During the interview, the hosts joked that Teague, who’s making $8.8 million this season, should live at home for a year. Teague said he is, then explained that it’s actually his home that he gave to his parents.

“I bought a home here some years back, and when I re-signed back with Atlanta, I just decided that I was going to live in Atlanta,” Teague said. “And I just gave the house to my mum and dad. And now, I sold my house in Atlanta, so I’m moving back. So now I’m gonna live in my old house with my mum and dad.”

When the hosts asked Teague if he kicked his parents out of the master bedroom, Teague replied, “They got the master; I just got the basement.”

Fortunately, Teague said his parents have not imposed a curfew on him.

Teague has made $35 million over the course of his career, but he’s also in the final year of his contract. Perhaps with free agency pending, Teague figured he’d share a home with his parents instead of investing before possibly leaving town again.

