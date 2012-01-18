Real Estate Bigwig Buys $23 Million Beachfront Mansion On The Jersey Shore

Matthew Kassel
sutton estate

Jeff Sutton, a New York City real estate mogul, purchased an outsized luxury home for $22.6 million in Deal, NJ, The Real Deal writes.

Although Sutton wound up paying far less than the initial asking price of $35 million, the final price on the two-story house was still one of the highest prices ever recorded in Monmouth County real estate history. 

Sutton has plans to renovate the landmarked mansion at 91 Ocean Boulevard, one hour south of New York City. It belonged to the estate of Ruth Sampson.

Sutton is the founder and president of Wharton Properties, a commercial real estate firm that owns properties on Fifth Avenue and 34th Street and in Times Square.

Those are neighbours to befriend; the house may not have a pool, but it is just a short walk to the Atlantic Ocean

You see? Those chairs belong on the beach

These window walls really brighten the room

Not many trees to speak of, but lots of sun

The dihedral-shaped mansion is a whopping 12,000 square feet

Unfortunately, there is no elevator; even the rich sometimes take stairs

By our count, this house could be five houses; there are seven bedrooms

The estate sits on 5.3 acres of land

A pretty view from the dunes; the house comes with 350 feet of private beach

