Former EBay President Jeff Skoll Paid $US6 Million For The House Right Next Door To His Beverly Hills Home

After dropping $US11 million on a Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to David Geffen, former eBay president Jeff Skoll has purchased the home next door for $US6 million.

According to Variety, Skoll bought the Tudor-style house in an off-market deal that happened earlier this summer.

Not much is known about the property, though tax records show it has three bedrooms and three bathrooms over 3,038 square feet of space. There’s also a large swimming pool in the backyard, though it’s nothing compared to the luxurious setup in Skoll’s current solar-panel-powered home.

It’s unclear what Skoll plans to do with the property, but he certainly wouldn’t be the first tech entrepreneur to buy multiple neighbouring homes.

In 2013, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer bought a funeral home one block east from her home in Palo Alto.

In 2012, Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg paid $US43 million in separate deals to buy four houses adjacent to his Palo Alto home. He’s currently facing legal trouble over the purchases.

