A prominent US senator just threw his support to Donald Trump

Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama endorsed Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday.

Trump announced the endorsement at a campaign rally in Madison, Alabama.

Sessions is popular in some conservative circles.

Sen. Ted Cruz, another presidential candidate, frequently invoked Sessions in order to defend his record on immigration. On Sunday, Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge called Sessions the “conservative soul” of the US Senate.

Several other notable politicians have also recently thrown their support to Trump, though another GOP candidate, Marco Rubio, has grabbed the lion’s share of recent endorsements from elected officials.

Last Friday, former presidential candidate and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie endorsed Trump. And former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, whose own record on illegal immigration once caused a national firestorm, announced her support for Trump on Saturday.

