REPORT: Trump picks Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions for attorney general

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly picked Senator Jeff Sessions as his attorney general, according to Bloomberg and CBS News.

Sessions, the junior senator from Alabama, was one of Trump’s earliest supporters.

Before joining the Senate, he was a US Attorney and the Attorney General of Alabama.

More to come …

