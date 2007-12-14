Jeff Sellinger Named SVP, CBS Mobile

CBS Mobile VP Jeff Sellinger was promoted to SVP, reporting to CBS Mobile chief Cyriac Roeding. The PR says Sellinger, a VP at CBS Mobile since 2006, was responsible for launching and overall operations of the CBS Mobile television network, mobile video services, in-show interactivity, and mobile advertising. He also developed the business model for CBS Records and played “an instrumental role in its launch, including bringing artists Señor Happy, Will Dailey and Karmina to the label.”

December 13, 2007



JEFF SELLINGER PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CBS MOBILE



Jeff Sellinger has been promoted to Senior Vice President, CBS Mobile, it was announced by Cyriac Roeding, Executive Vice President, CBS Mobile, CBS Interactive.



Sellinger, who has been Vice President CBS Mobile since November 2006, is responsible for the overall operations of CBS’s Mobile business including launching and running the 24-hour CBS Mobile television network, mobile video services, in-show interactivity, content, mobile Web and mobile advertising.



In addition to his Mobile responsibilities, Sellinger created and developed the business model for CBS Records and played an instrumental role in its launch, including bringing artists Señor Happy, Will Dailey and Karmina to the label.



“Jeff is one of the rare people who combines brilliant implementation skills with extraordinary creativity,” said Roeding. “Add a deep understanding and passion for mobile, music, TV and cross-platform concepts, and you have a one of a kind. He also possesses a tireless work ethic. Besides running the Mobile operations, he also helped develop another business for CBS—CBS Records—basically on the side.”



Prior to joining CBS in November 2005 as Director, Operations, CBS Mobile, Sellinger was a founder of GoldPocket Wireless, whose clients included NBC, FOX, Bravo, MGM, Clear Channel, TV Guide, The Food Network, GSN, VH1, Fuse, The History Channel and CBS among others. Before GoldPocket Wireless, Sellinger served as Vice President for the parent company, GoldPocket Interactive.



At GoldPocket, Sellinger produced the company’s Emmy Award-winning application for DIRECTV’s NFL Gametracker.. He also produced the interactive portion of the United States’ largest interactive television show; “Test the Nation,” a live show in which nearly half a million people participated.



Sellinger holds a Bachelor of Science in General Management from Boston College.

