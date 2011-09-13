Jeff Saut: Watch 1100

The latest call from Raymond James’ Jeff Saut:



The call for this week: Over the weekend Greece did not default, although for over a year I have expressed the view that Greece has to default; a stance I continue to embrace. This morning, however, rumours are swirling again about a Greek default along with hints that Germany is not going to prevent it. That leaves the pre-opening futures down over 20 points, which would represent a retest of the selling-climax “lows” (1101 – 1120 basis the SPX). While I am hopeful this will be a successful retest, consistent with the October 1978/1979 bottoming sequence, if 1100 is decisively broken it would imply the rally from the March 2009 “lows” is over.

