Jeff Saut: Buy The Dips, This Market Is Going Up

Photo: U.S. Marines

Raymond James strategist Jeff Saut is notably bullish in his latest weekly note: The call for this week: Since the SPX’s rally began in early July I have suggested the first upside challenges would come at the 50-DMA (currently at 1081.54) and then the 200-DMA (currently at 1114.37). The 50-DMA indeed took some time to surmount. Last week the 200-DMA also proved difficult to surpass. Nonetheless, I think it will eventually be breached to the upside, bringing into view the June reaction high of 1131. As the Lowry’s organisation opines, “In summary, as the major price indexes have moved sideways since the May 25th low, market conditions have showed clear signs of strengthening, not weakening. While overbought readings on short-term indicators suggest the potential for a near-term pullback, any decline should act only as a temporary setback in the rally from the July 2nd low and is unlikely to represent the next leg of a more prolonged move lower.” Plainly I agree . . .



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.