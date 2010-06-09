Jeff Rubin: The Real Disaster Comes When We Quit Deepwater And Tap The Alberta Tar Sands

Since the Deepwater Horizon spoiled the party for offshore drilling, people are eyeing North America’s land-based reserves. The real prize is the Alberta tar sands, which contain the world’s second largest oil reserves.

But there’s two reasons Canada has limited production at the tar sands: price and environmental hazard.

Peak oil guru Jeff Rubin insists it will never be profitable to produce oil from tar sands. If it does becomes profitable, he says we’re looking at an even bigger environmental disaster:

There’s nothing clean about the production of synthetic oil from tar sands. The production of a single barrel of synthetic oil pollutes some 125 gallons of fresh water and emits over 200 pounds of carbon dioxide, principally as a result of the combustion of the natural gas, over 1,000 cubic feet of it, needed to generate the heat to separate the oil from the sand and then process it.

Currently, Canadian tar sands produce roughly one and a quarter million barrels per day, but the International Energy Agency (IEA) is projecting ultimate production at around 4 million barrels per day. Do the maths on carbon emissions and water pollution, and you begin to get a sense of what has made the tar sands the most recent bête noire of the world environmental movement.

Perversely, these same tar sands may stand to benefit the most from what has happened in the Gulf of Mexico. It might seem odd that the world would turn to what is effectively a massive strip-mining project with a huge carbon emissions trail in response to spilling almost 40 million gallons of oil into the Gulf, but that’s where the next leg of the global oil-supply curve lies these days.

Read More: 15 Drill-Crazy Countries That Are Running Out Of Oil

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.