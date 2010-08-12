Jeff Rubin Rips Apart T. Boone Pickens's Alternate Energy Plan

The difference between peak oil pundit Jeff Rubin and alternate energy maven T. Boone Pickens is the former doesn’t think we have a choice about reducing oil imports.

Rubin tears apart the Pickens Plan in a post on his blog, saying Pickens forgets how much demand depends on transportation — and how things like jets and ships won’t ever go green:

Unfortunately, the majority of oil consumed in the United States—and indeed in the rest of the world—is used as a transport fuel. On average it’s about 60 per cent of all the oil consumed, and as much as 90 per cent of each new barrel that comes out of the ground. And that’s exactly where prices for oil and natural gas disconnect.

Planes fly on jet fuel made from oil, ships run on bunker fuel made from oil, and, most importantly, motor vehicles run on gasoline or diesel made from oil. And with good reason: oil packs about four times the energy density of natural gas. And it carries about 20 times the energy density of the lithium-ion battery found in an electric car.

Rubin says the end of the oil age won’t be easy and will require radical social change.

See also: 10 Reasons America Shouldn’t Care About Energy Independence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.