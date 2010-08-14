AOL "Head Of Technology" Jeff Reynar Already Bails For Startup After Half A Year

AOL’s Jeff Reynar, hired in January as “head of technology for engineering and products in New York,” and later also “engineering lead for AOL’s Content business” has already left the company, we hear.



Reynar will be going to a startup called Tlists, we hear. Tlists builds Twitter “channels” based on Twitter list metadata, and is used by red-hot iPad startup Flipboard as well as UberTwitter, TweetDeck, and Mashable.

AOL will supposedly announce Jeff’s departure on Monday.

Reynar’s departure comes after AOL blew its second quarter in a row, right out of the gate as a public company, and as its turnaround looks even more challenging than CEO Tim Armstrong may have realised. It seems even the ex-Googlers (like Reynar) are disenchanted.

