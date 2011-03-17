JEFF MACKE IS BACK! Yahoo Launching New Trading Show With CNBC Stars Macke And Matt Nesto

capitalising on the success of its popular economics and markets show TechTicker (hosted by Aaron Task, Dan Gross, and yours truly), Yahoo Finance is launching a new trader-oriented show: “Breakout.”The show will star Jeff Macke and Matt Nesto, both formerly of CNBC.



Complementing TechTicker (which, thankfully, will continue to exist), “Breakout” will be aimed at traders and institutional investors, and it will focus on covering global trading and markets. The show will feature interviews with big-name investors and traders, and new installments will be posted several times a day.

TechTicker, which is being renamed Daily Ticker, will continue to focus on the economy, markets, and politics from a higher-level perspective. TechTicker continues to be a major hit for Yahoo Finance, with 4+ million viewers a month.

“Breakout” will launch next Monday. The show is sponsored by Merrill Edge and created by former CNBC producer Diane Galligan, who also created TechTicker.

Yahoo Finance remains the No. 1 finance site on the Internet, by a shockingly large margin. The site had 45 million visitors in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.