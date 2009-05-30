Jeff Macke Will Be Back For One More Week

Jeff Macke fans rejoice! You haven’t seen the last of the Mackster on CNBC’s Fast Money.



He wrote yesterday on Minyanville that he’ll be on the show Monday, though according to our source, this is just temporary. As we first reported last week, there are still no plans for him to extend his contract.

As we noted, there was some question over whether CNBC would keep him on the bench for the remainder of his contract following his unusual performance with Dennis Kneale last week.

