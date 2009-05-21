Jeff Macke Goes Nuts On Dennis Kneale (CLIP)

We might have to start watching Dennis Kneale’s show more often. At least if the talk is always this dada-ist.



Poor Dennis Kneale thought he was just asking Jeff Macke some meaningless softball question, and Macke comes back at him, talking in what we think is probably English, but with no coherence to it whatsoever. Seriously, if anyone has any clue what’s going on here or can translate Macke-speak, we’d love to know what it all means.

Macke’s bit starts right near the beginning after Kneale does his intro (via Ticker Forums).



