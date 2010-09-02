After Leaving CNBC In A Blaze Of Glory, Jeff Macke Headed To Fox Biz

Remember Jeff Macke?



He was the old Fast Money guy whose tenure at CNBC ended after a bizarre rant on Dennis Kneale’s show last year (yeah, it was so long ago that Kneale had a prime-time show).

Anyway, according to Minyanville, he’s landing at Fox Biz. He has many fans, and we’re sure they’ll be excited about this.

And for old time’s sake, here’s the rant that did Macke in.



