Sales Boss Jeff Levick OUT at AOL

Ad sales boss Jeff Levick is out at AOL, reports Peter Kafka.



Ned Brody will take his job.

It’s all part of a bigger re-org. (Click here for the memo >>)

Levick was one of Armstrong’s first hires at AOL. The both came from Google.

People who worked with Levick at Google were surprised to see him in a big time sales role.

At Google, he ran a relatively small team focused on sales support and analytics.

“Both by temperament and experience and by domain knowledge I just don’t see Jeff running a big media sales force, let a lone a very large organisation” once source told us back when Levick was hired.

AOL display advertising has, in recent quarters, started to show signs of growth.

Insiders say that Armstrong has, in effect, been acting as AOL’s head of sales for some time now.

“He has single-handledly been able to save sales,” one Yahoo source told us. “[Tim] goes out on a bazillion calls, that’s not what a CEO should be doing, but he’s doing it to save the business.”

Click here for the re-org memo >>

