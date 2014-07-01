Here's What You'll See At The New Jeff Koons Exhibit That Everyone Is Talking About

This weekend the Whitney Museum in New York City debuted the “most comprehensive retrospective ever” of contemporary artist Jeff Koons.

“Jeff Koons: A Retrospective” opened June 27th and is the largest exhibit ever put on by the American art museum.

This will be the first large-scale museum presentation in New York of the American artist, with about 150 pieces covering three decades of his career.

The exhibit is not just a chronological retrospective. It also includes new works by Koons, including “Play-Doh,” a sculpture more than 20 years in the making.

In addition to the Whitney exhibit, Koons’ “Split-Rocker” topiary recently debuted at Rockefeller Center. The 37-foot-high topiary, featuring 50,000 plants, is a half-dinosaur, half-pony that’s been displayed everywhere from Versailles to Maryland.

The Koons exhibit will run until October 19th. It’s the Whitney’s “grand finale” before it moves downtown in Spring 2015.

Here’s what you’ll see at the Whitney’s Koons exhibit.

Jeff Koons answered questions before the opening of the retrospective.

Koons and Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney, pose in front of “Moon (Light Pink).”

A man takes pictures in front of the painting “Sandwiches.”

Sculptures on display include “Woman in Tub” and “Michael Jackson and Bubbles.”

Koons is perhaps most famous for his mirror-finish sculptures. The piece “Elephant” sits just in front of the painting “Lips.”

A woman takes a photo of the series “Inflatables,” short sculptures made from vinyl and mirrors.

More flowers are incorporated into the sculpture “Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua).”

Here,Koons poses with Rothkopf in front of “Play-Doh,” the sculpture that took him 20 years to finish. The New York Times gave the exhibit an overall good review, writing, “Despite some ups and downs, this is a gripping show. It chronicles a sculptural career that is singular for its profusion of colour, crafts and materials; its opening up of historical avenues closed by Minimalism; and its faith in both accessibility and advanced art, that other New.”

But Koons isn’t just indoors. Here’s his “Split-Rocker” in Rockefeller Center which will be on display until September 12th:

(c) Jeff Koons. Courtesy Gagosian Gallery. Photography by Tom Powel Imaging JEFF KOONS Split-Rocker, 2000 Stainless steel, soil, geotextile fabric, internal irrigation system, and live flowering plants 446 7/8 x 483 1/8 x 427 5/8 inches 1,135.1 x 1,227.1 x 1,086.2 cm Edition of 1 plus 1 AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.