Alibaba Is Selling A Knockoff Version Of Jeff Koons' $US58 Million 'Balloon Dog' For $US500

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Koons’ original work sold for a record $US58.4 million.

Jeff Koons’ orange “Balloon Dog” sold for $US58.4 million at auction last year, making it the most expensive work ever sold by a living artist.

But if you don’t have that kind of cash lying around, you can always turn to Alibaba.

The Chinese e-commerce site is selling a replica of the famous stainless steel sculpture for as little as $US500 — .001% the price of the original, according to artnet.

The replicas, manufactured by Chinese-based VLA Sculpture, come in sizes ranging from “100 centimeters to 30 meters,” though it’s hard to imagine who would want a steel sculpture that’s 98 feet long. (Koons’ original, one of which is currently on display at the Whitney Museum, is a comparatively puny 10 feet long).

Prices on the website range from $US500 to $US5,000 depending on size, and purchases are limited to “10 units per month.”

