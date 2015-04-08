New York state senator blames 'staffer' after posting a tweet about a 'hot' political strategist

AP New York State Senator Jeff Klein

The office of New York State Sen. Jeff Klein (D) says a female “female, junior communications staffer” is to blame for a tweet that was posted on his account Tuesday evening and included a link to an odd Google image search.

In the tweet, which was deleted shortly after it was posted, there was a string of seemingly random characters followed by a link to a search for “susan del percio hot.” Susan Del Percio is a GOP strategist who has worked as an adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and the 2013 mayoral campaign of Republican Joe Lhota.

Klein spokeswoman Candice Giove sent a statement to Business Insider blaming the tweet on an unnamed staffer.

“A female, junior communications staffer – who also happens to be a recent hire in our office – accidentally tweeted a link from her personal phone,” Giove said. “As is the case with most elected officials, staff have access to and are responsible for social media updates for their principal. Mistakes like this happen and are taken seriously. We extend our apologies to Susan.”

Business Insider has also reached out to Del Percio.

Klein, who represents parts of The Bronx in New York City and Westchester County, is a member of the state senate leadership as head of the Independent Democratic Conference. Though Klein is a Democrat, his five member IDC has caucused with the state senate Republicans.

View a screenshot of Klein’s tweet below.

(via Danielle Tcholakian)

