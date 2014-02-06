Google Glass Is 'Awkward,' 'Expensive,' 'Not Useful,' And A 'Nightmare'

Google Glass isn’t for everyone, it seems.

Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis went on a big Twitter rant about how much he hates Glass last night.

Jarvis is a pretty big Google fan. He wrote a book called, “What Would Google Do?” which gave business advice based on following Google’s successes.

On Twitter, he says he uses a Nexus 5, Nexus 7, and a Chromebook Pixel. All three are devices made and sold by Google. But Jarvis says, “I *hate* Glass”.

He called Glass an “expensive nightmare” adding, “They are awkward & not useful and expensive and the new frames are ridiculously horribly designed.”

This is particularly interesting because a year ago Jarvis was attacking us for writing that nobody really liked Google Glass.

Today, Jarvis surely feels differently.

This is another bump for Google’s Glass project. A year ago, it looked like it was going to be the next major thing in computing. Many people were saying that it would lead to the end of the smartphone era.

Today, even the most ardent Google supporters are admitting that it’s a flawed product.

And people that used to wear Glass have abandoned it because it’s creepy.

Some people still love Glass, and think it’s great for taking photos. But, it’s not an everyday product, and it looks unlikely to be a breakout consumer product like the smartphone or tablet.

However, this is still early days. Google can use all this feedback to hone the product.

Here are the Jarvis tweets:



[View the story "Jeff Jarvis on Google Glass" on Storify]

