REPORT: The Head Of Obama's Jobs Council Is Voting For Romney

Photo: AP

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt, the head of President Obama’s Jobs Board, plans to vote for Mitt Romney, Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino reports (via Bloomberg).If true, the news would represent a major embarrassment to the Obama administration, which had elevated Immelt in their pursuit of private sector employment growth.



Gasparino has not spoken with Immelt, but said sources close to the G.E. chief said he was leaving Obama’s side.

The president named Immelt the head of his panel of economic advisers in January as a replacement to Paul Volcker, the former Federal Reserve chairman.

“The past two years was about moving our economy back from the brink,” Obama said when announcing the appointment. “Our job now is putting our economy into overdrive.”

Below, a tweet by Gasparino teasing the news ahead of the 1:30 announcement.

Photo: @CGasparino via Twitter

