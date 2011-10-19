And Now Jeff Immelt Has Sided With Occupy Wall Street

joined Mohammed El-Erian, Vikram Pandit, Barack Obama and others in supporting Occupy Wall Street.



GE’s CEO told Reuters on Monday (via Ezra Klein):

“Unemployment is 9.1 per cent. Underemployment is much higher than that, particularly among young people that don’t have a college degree. It is natural to assume that people are angry, and I think we have to be empathetic and understand that people are not feeling great.”

“The discrepancy [between CEO pay and the rest of American] is certainly one of the problems today in terms of why people feel the system is unfair.”

Immelt received $15.2 million in compensation last year.

