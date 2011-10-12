JEFF IMMELT: 'I Want You To Root For Me'

From Sunday’s ’60 Minutes’.



Jeff Immelt, GE’s CEO and Obama’s new Job Czar, was interviewed by Leslie Stahl.

Among other things, (including the fact his parents are right-wing and weren’t thrilled with the idea that their son would be working with Obama) Immelt revealed that firmly believes American’s don’t love their corporations enough.

Yes, enough.

Presumably, Obama will not be dispatching his new Jobs Czar to Zuccotti park anytime soon.

Moreover, Immelt is anything but apologetic about GE’s aggressive global outsourcing. Refreshingly so.

Stahl: Shouldn’t American corporations – don’t they have some kind of civic responsibility to create jobs? No?

Immelt: My name is not above the door. I work for investors. Investors want to see us grow earnings and cash flow. They want to see us be competitive. They want to see us prosper.

[…]

Immelt: I want you to root for me. You know, everybody in Germany roots for Siemens. Everybody in Japan roots for Toshiba. Everybody in China roots for China South Rail. I want you to say, “Win, G.E.”

Stahl: Do you not see any reason that maybe the public doesn’t hold American corporations up here in the highest…

Immelt: I think this notion that it’s the population of the U.S. against the big companies is just wrong. It’s just wrong-minded and when I walk through a factory with you or anybody, you know, our employees basically like us.

Stahl: They do. I saw it.

Immelt: They root for us, they want us to win. I don’t know why you don’t.

Above segment starts at the 12:45 mark.



