Classic. With its stock falling heavily each day — perhaps caught in a vicious CDS-related fear loop — GE CEO Jeff Immelt has stepped up and bought 50,000 shares. According to CNBC, they were acquired at $8.26, so he’s already down over 5.5%.



Of course, Ken Lewis has been trying this move all the way down, to little no effect.

