Here's What Really Happened In The Final Moments Before Jeff Haney's Fatal F-22 Crash

Robert Johnson

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Captain Jeff Haney was one of the Air Force’s best pilots; so when he crashed his F-22 Raptor into the Alaskan countryside in November 2010 it was difficult to believe he was at fault.At least it was difficult for everyone except the Air Force, which placed blame squarely on Haney’s shoulders in a December 2011 investigation.

A review of the case this week by the Department of defence (DOD) inspector general, however, came to a different conclusion. The DOD found insufficient evidence that Haney was at fault and recommended that his case be reviewed.

It’s looking more and more like the crash was due to technical problems with the problem-plagued F-22.

At 6:17 p.m. on November 16, 2010 Capt. Jeffrey Haney departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska

Capt. Haney had been out with two other F-22s on an opposed surface attack tactics (SAT) training mission — a mock bombing run

The evening was dark, cold, and clear with unlimited visibility and 74 per cent moon illumination over snow-covered terrain

The tactical portion of the flight was completed without incident and the jets were on a nice steady cruise back to base

At 7:39 p.m. the lead F-22 pilot saw through his intra-flight data link that Capt. Haney's position was 131 degrees at 38,400 feet

The intra-flight data link allows all the pilots within a flight group to monitor each other's status without breaking radio silence

Moments later the lead pilot called on Haney to rejoin the formation and he climbed right to get back into the group

At 7:42, a C BLEED HOT caution advisory flashed through the Raptor's monitoring systems, saying the craft had detected an oxygen leak and would shut off oxygen

At that point Capt. Haney began a descent and retarded the throttles, pulling them back to idle

30 seconds later Haney was in a 240 degree roll, that brought him upside down, nose down, tilted to the ground

One-and-a-half seconds later Haney tried to recover from the roll and straighten himself out

Three seconds after that, the F-22 plowed into the ground going faster than the speed of sound

Haney, who never attempted to eject, died instantly

After a lengthy investigation the Air Force found that Capt. Haney's oxygen system shut off, forcing him into hypoxia. Deprived of oxygen Jeff Haney could have passed out, and shot into seizure, or a coma, before he hit the ground.

Jeff Haney's wife is suing multiple defence companies for her husband's death

The Pentagon paid $77.4 billion for 180 F-22s, and though they were cleared for combat in 2005, the US military has yet to use a single Raptor in battle

The F-22 isn't the only new fighter with problems

Check out how the F-35 program has gotten too big to fail >

