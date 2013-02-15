Here's What Really Happened In The Final Moments Before Jeff Haney's Fatal F-22 Crash

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Captain Jeff Haney was one of the Air Force’s best pilots; so when he crashed his F-22 Raptor into the Alaskan countryside in November 2010 it was difficult to believe he was at fault.At least it was difficult for everyone except the Air Force, which placed blame squarely on Haney’s shoulders in a December 2011 investigation.



A review of the case this week by the Department of defence (DOD) inspector general, however, came to a different conclusion. The DOD found insufficient evidence that Haney was at fault and recommended that his case be reviewed.

It’s looking more and more like the crash was due to technical problems with the problem-plagued F-22.

