A tech power couple is selling their beautiful New York City apartment for $2.2 million

A New York City apartment belonging to a noted couple in tech has hit the market for $US2.2 million.
The owners of the East Village home are Jeff Hammerbacher, an early Facebook employee and cofounder of Cloudera, and his wife Halle Tecco, founder of medical venture fund Rock Health. They bought the apartment from Chloe Sevigny for $US1.76 million in 2012.
The couple then spent nine months renovating the space.
“We struggled to use colour in our last apartment in San Francisco, which was all grey and navy, so we really wanted to experiment with colour, pattern, and texture in this home,” Tecco told Business Insider.
The living room is filled with lots of texture and colour. Its best features include a wall-length bookcase and a fireplace.
This area could accommodate guests. 'We added a shower to our second bathroom, so now it's much more comfortable to have guests stay over,' Tecco said.
Hammerbacher and Tecco have direct access to the garden, part of which they share with their neighbours.
