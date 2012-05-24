INSTANT MBA: This Could Be 'The Most Powerful Leadership Tool You Possess'

Photo: Youtube/wheretogetengaged

Today’s advice comes from Jeff Haden via his column for Inc.com: “Employees are, first and foremost, people. Do your best to always treat them that way, even—in fact, especially—when things go terribly wrong. One mistake or one performance weakness is just one part of the whole person. Step back and think about the whole, not the part.”



Haden admits that this is a very hard thing to do as mistakes, specifically major ones, often tend to influence how we view others.

However, by dwelling on that mistake, you might overlook the employee’s skills and not utilise them in the best way. So next time your employee messes up, try putting things in perspective, Haden says.

“In the right circumstances, forgiveness could be the most powerful leadership tool you possess.”

