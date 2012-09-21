The Collection Of Art That Was Stolen From Jeff Gundlach Is Stunning

Gundlach’s William Wendt

Photo: Image courtesy of the Santa Monica PD

Bond god Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, was the victim of a more than $10 million burglary last week, the LA Times first reported. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, a 2010 red Porsche Carrera 4S, five designer watches, wine, cash and several high-end paintings were stolen from Gundlach’s home on September 14th.



Business Insider learned earlier this today that Gundlach is offering a $200,000 no questions asked reward leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

We’ve included images of the stolen art collection, which includes a Cy Twombly, Jasper Johns and Piet Mondrian.

Check it out in the slides that follow and if you have any information call this tip-line toll free (855)-692-4997. You can also contact the Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8432.

