The Collection Of Art That Was Stolen From Jeff Gundlach Is Stunning

Julia La Roche
Stolen Gundlach paintingGundlach’s William Wendt

Photo: Image courtesy of the Santa Monica PD

Bond god Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, was the victim of a more than $10 million burglary last week, the LA Times first reported. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, a 2010 red Porsche Carrera 4S, five designer watches, wine, cash and several high-end paintings were stolen from Gundlach’s home on September 14th.  

Business Insider learned earlier this today that Gundlach is offering a $200,000 no questions asked reward leading to the recovery of the stolen items.  

We’ve included images of the stolen art collection, which includes a Cy Twombly, Jasper Johns and Piet Mondrian. 

Check it out in the slides that follow and if you have any information call this tip-line toll free  (855)-692-4997. You can also contact the Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8432.

A Piet Mondrian

A Joseph Cornell

A Joseph Cornell

A Jasper Johns

A Philip Guston

A Richard Diebenkron

A Cy Twombly

A Frank Stella

A bradley Walker Tomlin

A William Wendt

A Franz Kline

A Guy Rose

A Hanson Duvall Puthuff

