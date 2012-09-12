BRAND NEW: Jeff Gundlach's Eye-Opening Presentation 'Mirror, Mirror On The Wall'

Photo: DoubleLine Funds

Jeff Gundlach, the investing legend behind DoubleLine Funds, just gave another extremely informative and eye-opening presentation on the state of and outlook for the global economy and the financial markets.Titled “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall,” the presentation offers a series of charts that reveal how the fundamental characteristics of developed and developing markets have switched.



Gundlach’s presentation focuses heavily on government debt and deficits, which is extremely timely given the upcoming presidential elections. He continues to be very worried about the rising average household share of the national debt. And he points to a series of data points that suggests those debts will only become more crushing.

In terms of other forecasts, Gundlach expects Obama to be re-elected President. But he also sees Congress being controlled by Republicans.

He also sees the 10-year Treasury yield being 100 basis points higher by year end. And he likes the pair trade of shorting U.S. stocks and going long Chinese stocks.

The bulk of his brilliant insights come through in his presentation.

