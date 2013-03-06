GUNDLACH: Central Banks Are Fueling 'The Big Easy'

Photo: Business Insider

Jeff Gundlach just hosted another one of his popular webcasts where he discusses his views on the economy and the financial markets.Gundlach, the brilliant fund manager behind DoubleLine Capital, has gotten a lot of attention lately for making some brilliant market calls.



The most talked-about call was his long-time forecast for Apple to fall to $425. This happened yesterday.

Gundlach has also been recommending buying Japanese stocks while shorting the Japanese yen, another call that has been a home run.

