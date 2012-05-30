Here's One Jeff Gundlach Trade That's Already A Disaster ...

Jeff Gundlach was riding high with one super-contrarian pair trade (long natural gas/short Apple) that has been doing amazing ever since he proposed it.



But here’s one that’s not doing so hot.

On May 16, he proposed going long Spain, short the S&P 500, with the same idea … go long the most hated asset in the world, while shorting the one market that was holding up.

Well, that’s a disaster.

Long EWP (the Spain ETF) and short PY (the S&P ETF) is down about 5 per cent today.

Photo: stockcharts.com

For more on why Spain is a wreck and in trouble, see here >

